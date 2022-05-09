ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Issues Earnings Results

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Friday. The specialty retailer reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $42.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.25 million. ACM Research had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:ACMR opened at $14.89 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 4.63. The firm has a market cap of $804.58 million, a PE ratio of 37.54 and a beta of 0.77. ACM Research has a fifty-two week low of $14.07 and a fifty-two week high of $39.71.

In other ACM Research news, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $321,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Haiping Dun sold 12,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total transaction of $1,007,162.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 40.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACMR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in ACM Research by 166.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in ACM Research by 761.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,887 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in ACM Research by 28.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in ACM Research by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACM Research in the 4th quarter valued at $290,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ACMR. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered ACM Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $20.00 in a report on Sunday. Roth Capital dropped their target price on ACM Research from $40.00 to $33.33 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ACM Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.33.

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

