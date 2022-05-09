Acute Angle Cloud Trading Up 11.7% This Week (AAC)

Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 9th. In the last week, Acute Angle Cloud has traded 11.7% higher against the dollar. Acute Angle Cloud has a total market cap of $2.26 million and approximately $393,180.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can now be bought for $0.0090 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,043.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,286.27 or 0.07364728 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000351 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003196 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.56 or 0.00259519 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00016756 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $231.52 or 0.00745786 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $185.67 or 0.00598091 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.75 or 0.00076502 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005905 BTC.

About Acute Angle Cloud

Acute Angle Cloud (CRYPTO:AAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. The official website for Acute Angle Cloud is acuteangle.com . Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

Buying and Selling Acute Angle Cloud

