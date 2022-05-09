Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 554,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,312 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 2.30% of Adams Natural Resources Fund worth $9,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.67% of the company’s stock.

PEO opened at $22.48 on Monday. Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.07 and a twelve month high of $22.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%.

About Adams Natural Resources Fund (Get Rating)

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

