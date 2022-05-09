Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Sets New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from CHF 38 to CHF 35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Adecco Group traded as low as $16.92 and last traded at $16.96, with a volume of 85934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.14.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Exane BNP Paribas cut Adecco Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Kepler Capital Markets cut Adecco Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a CHF 36 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Adecco Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. UBS Group raised Adecco Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adecco Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.72.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of -72.56 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Adecco Group ( OTCMKTS:AHEXY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.28 billion during the quarter. Adecco Group had a positive return on equity of 11.06% and a negative net margin of 0.31%. On average, research analysts forecast that Adecco Group AG will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were paid a dividend of $0.3917 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a yield of 5.21%. Adecco Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -152.00%.

Adecco Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AHEXY)

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services to businesses and organizations in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America, and North Africa. It offers flexible placement, permanent placement, outsourcing, training, upskilling and reskilling, career transition and workforce transformation, technology consulting and talent, tech academy, digital staffing services, and talent advisory and solutions under the Adecco, Adia, General Assembly, Badenoch + Clark, LHH, pontoon, Spring, and Modis.

