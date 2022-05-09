Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.40.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Adient in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Adient from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Adient from $59.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Adient from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Adient from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADNT. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Adient by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,008,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,067,000 after purchasing an additional 181,235 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Adient by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 499,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,594,000 after buying an additional 134,672 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Adient by 371.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after buying an additional 30,339 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Adient by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Adient during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $730,000. 94.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ADNT traded down $2.62 on Monday, reaching $31.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,111,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,059,220. Adient has a 52-week low of $30.53 and a 52-week high of $53.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 3.95, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.28). Adient had a net margin of 5.80% and a negative return on equity of 4.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Adient will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Adient plc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's seating solutions include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, including North America and South America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

