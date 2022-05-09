Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ADEX) Shares Sold by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ADEX – Get Rating) by 44.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 104,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,848 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned 0.30% of Adit EdTech Acquisition worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADEX. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Adit EdTech Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Adit EdTech Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new position in Adit EdTech Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Adit EdTech Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, RPO LLC acquired a new position in Adit EdTech Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Adit EdTech Acquisition alerts:

Adit EdTech Acquisition stock opened at $9.90 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.88. Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $10.24.

Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ADEX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adit EdTech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adit EdTech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.