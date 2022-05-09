Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 692,611 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 5,129,747 shares.The stock last traded at $5.05 and had previously closed at $5.08.

Several research firms have recently commented on AEG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Aegon from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Aegon from €5.10 ($5.37) to €5.00 ($5.26) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Aegon from €5.00 ($5.26) to €4.70 ($4.95) in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Aegon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.34.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.14.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.087 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEG. Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of Aegon by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 115,664,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $571,381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,657,900 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Aegon by 355.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,722,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344,143 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Aegon by 23.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,430,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,461,000 after acquiring an additional 647,245 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Aegon by 374.1% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 413,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 326,616 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Aegon by 10.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,089,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,728,000 after acquiring an additional 297,122 shares during the period. 10.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services in the Americas, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. The company offers life, accident, and health insurance; savings, pension, annuities, and mutual funds; property and casualty insurance; retirement plans and individual retirement accounts; voluntary employee benefits; and stable value solutions.

