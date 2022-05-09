Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $574.13 Million

Analysts predict that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) will post $574.13 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Aerojet Rocketdyne’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $569.70 million and the highest is $579.10 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne posted sales of $556.90 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne will report full-year sales of $2.30 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.29 billion to $2.31 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.37 billion to $2.44 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Aerojet Rocketdyne.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 37.15% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $511.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AJRD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $51.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJRD. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 259.7% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 127.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 866 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AJRD stock traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,123,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,281,257. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a 12-month low of $35.47 and a 12-month high of $49.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.65.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

