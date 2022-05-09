Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Agile Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Maxim Group cut Agile Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $100.40.

Shares of AGRX stock opened at $1.79 on Thursday. Agile Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.73 and a fifty-two week high of $69.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.10. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.57.

Agile Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AGRX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($8.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($6.80) by ($1.20). Agile Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 376.29% and a negative net margin of 1,825.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($8.00) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Agile Therapeutics will post -14.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,507,654 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 37,394 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 771.4% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 237,642 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 210,370 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 571.4% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,161,006 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839,143 shares during the period. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 21,294,485 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,394,000 after acquiring an additional 5,374,560 shares during the period. 27.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Agile Therapeutics Company Profile

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription combination hormonal contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and P-Patch, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

