AirNFTs (AIRT) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $3,449.00

AirNFTs (AIRT) traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. One AirNFTs coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. AirNFTs has a total market cap of $660,463.30 and approximately $3,449.00 worth of AirNFTs was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, AirNFTs has traded down 19.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31,781.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003147 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003148 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002686 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.77 or 0.00099974 BTC.

AirNFTs Profile

AirNFTs (CRYPTO:AIRT) is a coin. AirNFTs’ total supply is 886,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 112,040,000 coins. AirNFTs’ official Twitter account is @AircraftCompany

According to CryptoCompare, “Aircraft is a blockchain based eco-system, the main mission is to expand the boundaries of cryptocurrency influence in the whole world and to ensure the availability of cryptocurrency payments. Aircraft Blockchain was designed to solve such financial and tourism problems as frauds, charge-back, overbooking, reservation mistakes and low quality of provided services. “

