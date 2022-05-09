Aleph.im (ALEPH) Market Cap Achieves $52.59 Million

Aleph.im (ALEPH) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. Over the last seven days, Aleph.im has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar. One Aleph.im coin can currently be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000841 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Aleph.im has a market capitalization of $52.59 million and $1.03 million worth of Aleph.im was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30,860.61 or 1.00025134 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003234 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003239 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002718 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.08 or 0.00100743 BTC.

Aleph.im Profile

Aleph.im (ALEPH) is a coin. Aleph.im’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 202,678,847 coins. Aleph.im’s official Twitter account is @aleph_im . Aleph.im’s official website is aleph.im . The official message board for Aleph.im is medium.com/aleph-im

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph.im was built for Decentralized Finance, dedicated to providing secure storage and computing to dApps on all blockchains. Aleph.im messages signed using any of the underlying chain addresses are accepted instantly on the network. Those messages can come from a wide source range, including IoT devices, decentralized applications and trusted data providers (a dApp can handle multiple providers for a decentralized data sourcing). “

Aleph.im Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aleph.im directly using US dollars.

