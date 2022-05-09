Algorand 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $554.58 Million (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 16.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 9th. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for $0.62 or 0.00002002 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Algorand has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar. Algorand has a total market cap of $4.20 billion and $554.58 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.35 or 0.00143853 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00033172 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $107.42 or 0.00348386 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00038122 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00009440 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0964 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000166 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand (CRYPTO:ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,217,353,220 coins and its circulating supply is 6,809,449,116 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algorand . Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation . The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

Algorand Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

