Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) Shares Sold by Kiltearn Partners LLP

Kiltearn Partners LLP lessened its holdings in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $27,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of Y. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alleghany by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 63,632 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,732,000 after purchasing an additional 9,751 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Alleghany by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alleghany in the 4th quarter valued at $4,960,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Alleghany by 126.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alleghany by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,939 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities lowered Alleghany from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com lowered Alleghany from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Alleghany from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Y traded down $0.69 on Monday, hitting $830.57. The company had a trading volume of 212,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,539. The firm has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.63. Alleghany Co. has a 1 year low of $585.10 and a 1 year high of $862.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $789.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $713.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $18.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $16.40 by $2.45. Alleghany had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 8.12%. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.81 EPS.

Alleghany Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

