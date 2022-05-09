Allen Investment Management LLC Buys New Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Allen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 30,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,694,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 262.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 18,111 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 13,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 3,270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth $324,000. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $189.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $198.00 to $181.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Edward Jones cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $187.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.53.

Texas Instruments stock traded down $2.51 during trading on Monday, reaching $164.94. The company had a trading volume of 7,929,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,365,981. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $160.50 and a 12-month high of $202.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $175.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a current ratio of 5.54.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.34% and a return on equity of 64.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Amichai Ron sold 2,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total transaction of $350,282.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

