Allen Investment Management LLC Has $14.49 Million Position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Allen Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,002 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $14,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exane Derivatives grew its position in Atlassian by 34,700.0% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in Atlassian by 4.0% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 16,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,508,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,239,000. Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in Atlassian by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 343,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,107,000 after buying an additional 8,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth approximately $782,000. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TEAM traded down $18.91 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $183.35. 4,804,889 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,170,099. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.31 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. Atlassian Co. Plc has a one year low of $180.10 and a one year high of $483.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $269.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $328.59.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $740.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.87 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 56.13% and a negative net margin of 27.73%. Atlassian’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TEAM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Atlassian from $500.00 to $375.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Atlassian from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Atlassian from $375.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Atlassian from $414.00 to $384.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Atlassian in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $408.89.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

