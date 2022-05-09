Allen Investment Management LLC Has $24.76 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Allen Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,546 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 807 shares during the quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $24,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. NS Partners Ltd acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% during the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, J Arnold Wealth Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $40,000. 41.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,475.00 to $2,900.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,075.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Alphabet from $3,850.00 to $3,600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,314.08.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $64.71 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2,250.22. The company had a trading volume of 2,033,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,944,536. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2,606.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,750.22. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,193.62 and a twelve month high of $3,030.93.

Alphabet shares are scheduled to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $26.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,297.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,644.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $98,082.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,732,301. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 550,230 shares of company stock worth $21,567,069 in the last 90 days. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

