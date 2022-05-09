Allen Investment Management LLC Has $4.34 Million Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 131.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 37,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 21,500 shares during the quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $4,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 56,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,187,000 after buying an additional 13,180 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,596,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,266,209,000 after buying an additional 318,872 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,528,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,459,862,000 after buying an additional 3,779,269 shares during the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 55,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,037,000 after purchasing an additional 8,454 shares during the last quarter.

IJR traded down $2.79 on Monday, hitting $96.22. The company had a trading volume of 6,568,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,072,447. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.58. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $95.77 and a 1-year high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

