Allen Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Allen Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 26 shares during the quarter. Booking accounts for 1.2% of Allen Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $95,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Booking by 116.7% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,210.00, for a total transaction of $404,430.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,517,490. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total value of $1,649,857.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,265 shares in the company, valued at $108,373,639.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Booking stock traded down $170.66 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2,023.57. The stock had a trading volume of 664,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,155. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,182.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,319.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,796.45 and a 1 year high of $2,715.66.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $4.82. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 43.44% and a net margin of 4.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 136.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($5.26) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 94.64 EPS for the current year.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Booking from $2,900.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Thursday. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Booking from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays increased their target price on Booking from $2,670.00 to $2,760.00 in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their target price on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,775.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booking presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,790.79.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

