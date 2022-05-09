Allen Investment Management LLC Purchases 27,000 Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 833,038 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares during the quarter. Wayfair accounts for approximately 2.0% of Allen Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Allen Investment Management LLC owned about 0.80% of Wayfair worth $158,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in W. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the fourth quarter worth about $1,769,000. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the fourth quarter worth about $1,933,000. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $247.00 to $149.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wayfair from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays lowered shares of Wayfair from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $145.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.71.

In other news, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.94, for a total value of $127,628.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,566,441.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CTO Fiona Tan sold 2,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.78, for a total transaction of $303,112.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 18,797 shares in the company, valued at $2,176,316.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,599 shares of company stock worth $1,233,647. Corporate insiders own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of W traded down $3.82 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $62.35. 4,904,104 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,687,174. Wayfair Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.23 and a 52-week high of $339.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.36. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.85 and a beta of 2.89.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.96) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.43) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Wayfair had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a negative return on equity of 10.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post -7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

