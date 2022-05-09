Allen Investment Management LLC Sells 6,484 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Allen Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 410,111 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 6,484 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC owned 0.05% of Twitter worth $17,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TWTR. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Twitter by 117.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 21,533,828 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,300,428,000 after acquiring an additional 11,630,881 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Twitter by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 17,245,755 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $745,362,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460,856 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Twitter by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,297,193 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $448,546,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400,339 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Twitter by 1,153.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,393,700 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $144,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Twitter by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 12,467,698 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $538,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731,554 shares in the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Twitter news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $176,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 17,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $893,597.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 173,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,772,910.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,764 shares of company stock valued at $2,448,571 over the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TWTR shares. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Twitter from $85.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Twitter from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Twitter in a research note on Friday, April 15th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Twitter from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Twitter currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.83.

Twitter stock traded down $1.84 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $47.96. The stock had a trading volume of 36,566,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,576,055. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.92. The company has a market capitalization of $36.62 billion, a PE ratio of 208.53 and a beta of 0.56. Twitter, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.30 and a 52-week high of $73.34. The company has a current ratio of 6.58, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Twitter had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twitter announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the social networking company to reacquire up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

