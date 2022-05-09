Allen Operations LLC Buys New Position in Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR)

Allen Operations LLC acquired a new position in Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,967,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,969,000. Aurora Innovation accounts for approximately 14.0% of Allen Operations LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Allen Operations LLC owned 1.39% of Aurora Innovation at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Aurora Innovation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Aurora Innovation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Aurora Innovation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp bought a new position in Aurora Innovation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $454,000. 22.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AUR stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.71. 9,617,752 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,723,245. Aurora Innovation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.32 and a 52 week high of $17.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.88.

Aurora Innovation ( NASDAQ:AUR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $26.94 million during the quarter.

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks.

