Allen Operations LLC Raises Stock Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Allen Operations LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,395 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Coinbase Global comprises about 2.9% of Allen Operations LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Allen Operations LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $20,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 222.9% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 113 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 182.2% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 127 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 504.8% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 39.01% of the company’s stock.

COIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Coinbase Global from $342.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Coinbase Global from $377.00 to $314.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Coinbase Global from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Coinbase Global from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Coinbase Global from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coinbase Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.78.

In other news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,207 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.87, for a total transaction of $209,861.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:COIN traded down $20.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $83.51. 16,786,383 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,027,238. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $18.33 billion and a PE ratio of 6.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $160.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.10. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.78 and a twelve month high of $368.90.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.37. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 46.23% and a return on equity of 77.65%. The business’s revenue was up 325.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

