AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $9.84

Shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.84 and last traded at $9.84, with a volume of 145 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.97.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.44.

Get AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.0655 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its stake in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 2,577.5% in the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 6,774 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 6,521 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 22.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:AWF)

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in lower-rated corporate debt securities and government bonds. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.