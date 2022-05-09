AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $9.84

Shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.84 and last traded at $9.84, with a volume of 145 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.97.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.44.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.0655 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.00%.
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:AWF)
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in lower-rated corporate debt securities and government bonds. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.
