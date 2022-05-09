Allianz (FRA:ALV) Given a €269.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €269.00 ($283.16) price target on Allianz (FRA:ALV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ALV. Jefferies Financial Group set a €260.00 ($273.68) price target on Allianz in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €255.00 ($268.42) target price on Allianz in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays set a €240.00 ($252.63) price target on shares of Allianz in a report on Monday, February 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €260.00 ($273.68) price objective on shares of Allianz in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a €243.00 ($255.79) target price on shares of Allianz in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allianz has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €249.14 ($262.26).

Get Allianz alerts:

Shares of FRA ALV opened at €199.76 ($210.27) on Thursday. Allianz has a 1 year low of €167.30 ($176.11) and a 1 year high of €206.80 ($217.68). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €211.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €210.87.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.