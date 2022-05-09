Allianz (FRA:ALV) Given a €269.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €269.00 ($283.16) price target on Allianz (FRA:ALV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ALV. Jefferies Financial Group set a €260.00 ($273.68) price target on Allianz in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €255.00 ($268.42) target price on Allianz in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays set a €240.00 ($252.63) price target on shares of Allianz in a report on Monday, February 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €260.00 ($273.68) price objective on shares of Allianz in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a €243.00 ($255.79) target price on shares of Allianz in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allianz has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €249.14 ($262.26).
Shares of FRA ALV opened at €199.76 ($210.27) on Thursday. Allianz has a 1 year low of €167.30 ($176.11) and a 1 year high of €206.80 ($217.68). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €211.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €210.87.
Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.
