Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $123.35

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $123.35 and last traded at $123.82, with a volume of 15691 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $134.75.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ALNY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $223.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $109.00 to $103.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $400.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.76.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $159.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.27.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.84) by ($0.16). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 101.46% and a negative return on equity of 137.44%. The business had revenue of $186.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.71) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven M. Paul sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.69, for a total transaction of $2,560,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,690. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,616,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,800,388,000 after acquiring an additional 200,967 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,920,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,684,369,000 after acquiring an additional 224,569 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 5,431,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $921,001,000 after purchasing an additional 58,968 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,850,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $483,369,000 after purchasing an additional 49,564 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,505,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $254,889,000 after purchasing an additional 51,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

