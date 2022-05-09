Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Allen Investment Management LLC

Allen Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 211,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,088 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 7.7% of Allen Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $611,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,572,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,150,147,000 after acquiring an additional 43,722 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Alphabet by 6.5% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,029,337 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,074,234,000 after acquiring an additional 184,833 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Alphabet by 2.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,433,132 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,098,209,000 after acquiring an additional 50,601 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 2.2% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,634,574 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,771,623,000 after acquiring an additional 35,490 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.6% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,556,225 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,147,822,000 after acquiring an additional 25,091 shares during the period. 31.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,210.00 to $3,470.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,308.77.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Sergey Brin sold 14,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,822.51, for a total value of $41,682,827.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 588,452 shares of company stock worth $125,766,998 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOG traded down $51.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2,261.68. 1,721,684 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,561,306. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,615.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,757.47. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,230.05 and a 1-year high of $3,042.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet’s stock is scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $26.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

