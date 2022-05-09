AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires 15,225 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 321.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,225 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $2,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CINF. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,935,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 559,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,903,000 after purchasing an additional 270,334 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,349,496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $154,139,000 after purchasing an additional 203,337 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1,101.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 162,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,591,000 after purchasing an additional 149,219 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $11,379,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.75.

Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $126.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $108.88 and a 1 year high of $143.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $131.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.37.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.10. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 45.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

