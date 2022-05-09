AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Buys 1,216 Shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,957 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $2,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HELE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the 4th quarter valued at $263,020,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the 3rd quarter valued at $119,979,000. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,351,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,545,000 after purchasing an additional 159,776 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,649,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 190.2% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 68,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,438,000 after purchasing an additional 45,033 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director Gary B. Abromovitz sold 1,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.00, for a total value of $216,942.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,263,823. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

HELE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sidoti raised Helen of Troy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Helen of Troy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Helen of Troy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $216.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HELE opened at $203.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.80. Helen of Troy Limited has a 12-month low of $189.65 and a 12-month high of $256.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $205.04.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.80. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $582.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.45 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy Limited will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers and accessories.

