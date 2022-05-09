AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Buys 7,163 Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) by 42.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,056 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,163 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $2,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DLB. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Dolby Laboratories by 53.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 19.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 164,544 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $14,479,000 after purchasing an additional 27,245 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 72.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,631 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 4,456 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 1.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,610 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 8.3% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,880 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. 59.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

In other Dolby Laboratories news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 1,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total value of $138,859.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 37.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DLB. TheStreet raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

Shares of NYSE:DLB opened at $71.54 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.74 and a 200 day moving average of $83.14. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.99. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.18 and a 12 month high of $104.25.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.34. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The company had revenue of $334.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Dolby Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.31%.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV, transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, an digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.