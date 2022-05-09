AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 75,170 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,847 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $2,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Pure Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Pure Storage by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,029,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,499,000 after buying an additional 22,123 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Pure Storage by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 227,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,400,000 after buying an additional 77,995 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Pure Storage by 1,379.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 41,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 38,336 shares during the period. Finally, Element Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pure Storage by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 51,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after buying an additional 2,229 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Ajay Singh sold 36,338 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total value of $1,249,663.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 11,564 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $407,052.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PSTG opened at $27.38 on Monday. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.79 and a 1-year high of $36.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $708.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.93 million. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 6.57% and a negative return on equity of 4.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PSTG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.30.

Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

