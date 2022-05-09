AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $2.33 Million Position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) by 273.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,870 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,870 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $2,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EXAS. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 1,562.5% in the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 266 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXAS opened at $55.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.13. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1 year low of $53.69 and a 1 year high of $133.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.73 and a beta of 1.23.

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.08. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 40.26% and a negative return on equity of 21.82%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 14,409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total value of $1,146,235.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sarah Condella sold 938 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total transaction of $74,617.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,636 shares of company stock worth $4,443,252 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Exact Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.00.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

