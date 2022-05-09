AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $2.37 Million Stock Holdings in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) by 64.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,606 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 39,458 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TELUS were worth $2,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TU. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in TELUS during the fourth quarter worth $173,721,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in TELUS by 683.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,510,372 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $77,088,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062,436 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in TELUS by 2,843.7% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,798,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $42,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737,500 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in TELUS by 4.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 25,858,385 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $564,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,412 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in TELUS by 42.5% during the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,546,724 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $55,977,000 after acquiring an additional 759,854 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TU shares. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.50 in a report on Monday, February 14th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of TELUS from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of TELUS from C$31.00 to C$33.50 in a report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of TELUS from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.55.

TELUS stock opened at $25.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. TELUS Co. has a 1 year low of $21.36 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The company has a market cap of $34.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.39.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). TELUS had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that TELUS Co. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.263 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is 104.04%.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; equipment sales from mobile technologies; data services revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; customer care and business services; healthcare solutions; and home and business security, agriculture, voice, and other telecommunications services.

