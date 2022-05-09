AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) by 97.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 12,202 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $2,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. L & S Advisors Inc grew its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 141,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,389,000 after acquiring an additional 20,792 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 125.7% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 117,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,326,000 after buying an additional 65,600 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 143,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,568,000 after buying an additional 17,918 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 93,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,171,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. 90.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ELS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.50.

Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties stock opened at $73.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.18, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.59. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.62 and a twelve month high of $88.70.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.25). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 20.97%. The business had revenue of $360.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.59 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.89%.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

