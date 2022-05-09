AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases 6,612 Shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,612 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $2,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Duke Realty by 513.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Duke Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Duke Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Duke Realty in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Duke Realty in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on DRE shares. Truist Financial raised Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on Duke Realty from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho raised their price target on Duke Realty from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Duke Realty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Duke Realty from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.60.

Duke Realty stock opened at $49.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.92. Duke Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $44.13 and a 12 month high of $66.22. The company has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.73.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $275.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.97 million. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 93.39%. Duke Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.64%.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

