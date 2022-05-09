AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) by 135.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 7,355 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Balchem were worth $2,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Balchem by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Balchem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,008,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Balchem by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,744,000 after purchasing an additional 8,522 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Balchem by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Balchem during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Balchem alerts:

Balchem stock opened at $119.29 on Monday. Balchem Co. has a fifty-two week low of $118.00 and a fifty-two week high of $174.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $133.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 38.23 and a beta of 0.66.

Balchem ( NASDAQ:BCPC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.21. Balchem had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 13.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Balchem Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Balchem in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Balchem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Sidoti upgraded shares of Balchem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Balchem from $155.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.75.

Balchem Company Profile (Get Rating)

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition & Health, Animal Nutrition & Health, and Specialty Products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Balchem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balchem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.