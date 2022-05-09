AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 14,400 Shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,400 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Brighthouse Financial worth $2,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 25.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Brighthouse Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in Brighthouse Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. Institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

BHF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Brighthouse Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Brighthouse Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.20.

Shares of Brighthouse Financial stock opened at $52.11 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.73. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.03 and a 12 month high of $62.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $5.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $1.72. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 11.70% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 14.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

