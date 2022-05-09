AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 45,719 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) by 43.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,719 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $2,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 18,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.5% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 86,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,235,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WPM opened at $44.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44, a P/E/G ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.50. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1 year low of $36.39 and a 1 year high of $51.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.71.

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $307.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.27 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 63.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is presently 35.93%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WPM shares. Raymond James set a $61.00 price target on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

