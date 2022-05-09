AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Takes $2.41 Million Position in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 23,253 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,408,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackLine during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackLine during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackLine during the 4th quarter worth about $124,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in shares of BlackLine by 1,045.6% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,000.

BL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of BlackLine from $145.00 to $112.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of BlackLine from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of BlackLine from $130.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of BlackLine in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of BlackLine from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.56.

Shares of BL stock opened at $60.94 on Monday. BlackLine, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.60 and a 52-week high of $135.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.46 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.31 and a 200-day moving average of $90.81.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 19.28% and a negative return on equity of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $120.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BlackLine, Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $35,565.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 3,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total transaction of $243,762.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,927 shares of company stock worth $349,413. Insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

