Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $8.71

Shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.71 and last traded at $8.78, with a volume of 2655 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.41.

A number of research firms have commented on ATEC. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Alphatec from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphatec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Alphatec in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Alphatec from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $867.46 million, a P/E ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11.

Alphatec ( NASDAQ:ATEC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The medical technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $73.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.70 million. Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 121.77% and a negative net margin of 60.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Scott Lish sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total value of $55,794.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 11,490 shares of company stock worth $122,949 over the last quarter. 34.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATEC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphatec by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,908,756 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $56,107,000 after purchasing an additional 136,753 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its stake in shares of Alphatec by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,594,829 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $43,821,000 after purchasing an additional 192,445 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Alphatec by 945.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,062,091 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $37,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769,149 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Alphatec by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,036,073 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $23,272,000 after buying an additional 61,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 15.9% during the third quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 1,810,297 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $22,067,000 after buying an additional 248,610 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.52% of the company’s stock.

About Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC)

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; Sigma transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion pedicle-based access system that provides direct visualization of anatomical landmarks; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; squadron lateral retractor designed to maximize patient outcomes; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep System that provides minimally invasive pedicle screw placement.

