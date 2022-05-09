Alps Advisors Inc. Takes $737,000 Position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IIPR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 3,725.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 239,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,469,000 after buying an additional 233,675 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 516,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,767,000 after acquiring an additional 108,104 shares in the last quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 161.8% during the third quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,513,000 after purchasing an additional 38,797 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 18.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 215,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,181,000 after purchasing an additional 33,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 1,341.2% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 30,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,113,000 after purchasing an additional 28,634 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 1,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $34,279.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total transaction of $69,344.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE IIPR opened at $134.00 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $180.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.82. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $132.57 and a one year high of $288.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 52.60 and a current ratio of 28.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.77.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $64.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.19 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 54.43% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The business’s revenue was up 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. Research analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. This is a positive change from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is presently 144.93%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $290.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Innovative Industrial Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Innovative Industrial Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.43.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

