Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) Receives $56.41 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.41.

A number of brokerages have commented on AIMC. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $46.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

NASDAQ:AIMC traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,440. Altra Industrial Motion has a 1 year low of $33.63 and a 1 year high of $68.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.31 and a 200-day moving average of $47.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 78.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Altra Industrial Motion ( NASDAQ:AIMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.20. Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $511.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. This is a boost from Altra Industrial Motion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion during the 4th quarter worth $34,423,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,663,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $343,651,000 after buying an additional 550,635 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,522,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,310,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,606,000 after buying an additional 441,336 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 3,544.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 414,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,140,000 after buying an additional 403,269 shares during the period.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion-related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

