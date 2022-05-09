Altus Group (TSE:AIF) Price Target Cut to C$61.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Altus Group (TSE:AIF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$72.00 to C$61.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities cut their target price on Altus Group from C$75.00 to C$71.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Altus Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a buy rating and a C$55.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Altus Group from C$74.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Altus Group from C$80.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Altus Group from C$66.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altus Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$64.55.

Shares of AIF stock opened at C$46.15 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$48.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$58.04. The company has a market cap of C$2.05 billion and a PE ratio of 76.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.75. Altus Group has a 12-month low of C$44.56 and a 12-month high of C$72.33.

Altus Group ( TSE:AIF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.37 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$162.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$161.95 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Altus Group will post 2.2371971 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Altus Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

In other news, Director Alex Probyn bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$53.01 per share, with a total value of C$53,010.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,638,963.18. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 2,294 shares of company stock worth $120,034.

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise, a commercial property valuation and asset management software; ARGUS Taliance, a real estate fund and alternative investment management software; ARGUS EstateMaster, a property development feasibility and management software; and ARGUS Developer, a real estate development pro forma and management software solution; ARGUS Voyanta, a powerful data aggregation, validation, and reporting software solution; ARGUS Acquire, a real estate acquisition deals and pipeline management software; and ARGUS ValueInsight, a commercial real estate valuation software.

