Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) Shares Bought by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,810 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. owned 0.34% of Amalgamated Financial worth $1,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Amalgamated Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $827,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amalgamated Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amalgamated Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Amalgamated Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 102,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. 37.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amalgamated Financial alerts:

AMAL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Amalgamated Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on Amalgamated Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

Shares of Amalgamated Financial stock opened at $19.87 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $618.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.77. Amalgamated Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $13.48 and a fifty-two week high of $20.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.73 and a 200 day moving average of $17.45.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Amalgamated Financial Corp. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.39%.

Amalgamated Financial Profile (Get Rating)

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust and custody services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, savings accounts, money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amalgamated Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amalgamated Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.