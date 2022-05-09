American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Friday. The auto parts company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.36% and a net margin of 0.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:AXL opened at $6.95 on Monday. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $6.41 and a 1 year high of $13.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.58.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AXL. Zacks Investment Research raised American Axle & Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on American Axle & Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Axle & Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.58.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXL. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,850,020 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $166,540,000 after purchasing an additional 428,465 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,476,494 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,766,000 after buying an additional 199,202 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,882,109 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $17,560,000 after buying an additional 126,060 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 2.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,203,558 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,603,000 after acquiring an additional 23,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 47.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,016,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,517,000 after acquiring an additional 327,835 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe.

