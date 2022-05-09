American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Acquires 820 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for approximately 3.4% of American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $5,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 909.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded down $7.68 during trading on Monday, reaching $174.90. The company had a trading volume of 52,071,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,064,242. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $174.10 and a 52 week high of $244.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $198.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.30.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.