American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Has $760,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,480,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,939,000 after buying an additional 9,735 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,301,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,658,000 after purchasing an additional 58,505 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,046,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,897,000 after purchasing an additional 100,814 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 825,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,813,000 after purchasing an additional 33,884 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 676,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,144,000 after purchasing an additional 179,352 shares during the period.

Vanguard Health Care ETF stock traded down $7.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $230.04. 541,168 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 338,543. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $229.03 and a fifty-two week high of $268.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $249.76 and its 200-day moving average is $251.46.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

