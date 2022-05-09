American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Makes New $214,000 Investment in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. LGL Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 49,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 18,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 19,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

VEA stock traded down $1.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $42.53. The stock had a trading volume of 30,820,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,101,873. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $42.42 and a one year high of $53.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.59.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.