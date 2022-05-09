American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Sells 400 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP lessened its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,778,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 37,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after buying an additional 2,462 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $651,000. Pacific Sun Financial Corp increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 56,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period.

NASDAQ CIBR traded down $2.79 on Monday, hitting $40.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,219,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,351,112. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.10. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 52-week low of $40.12 and a 52-week high of $56.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th.

