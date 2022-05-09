American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Sells 634 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP reduced its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 634 shares during the quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPW. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 17.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,172,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,512,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233,068 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,782,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 245.7% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,017,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434,051 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 46.1% in the third quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,073,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 32.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,501,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,386 shares during the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 615,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $13,117,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $121,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 906,000 shares of company stock valued at $19,235,910. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MPW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.10.

Shares of NYSE:MPW traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.90. 5,182,379 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,220,327. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.58 and a fifty-two week high of $24.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.28. The firm has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.65.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.58. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 70.61% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The business had revenue of $409.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.31 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.48%. This is an increase from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.03%.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

