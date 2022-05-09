American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Sells 8,209 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,209 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 1.2% of American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 5,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 8,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 30,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 1,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter.

VWO stock traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $40.80. The company had a trading volume of 29,101,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,839,455. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.19. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $40.73 and a 1-year high of $55.16.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

